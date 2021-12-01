Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marie Doherty, Ballybofey

- Rosemary Sweeney, Creeslough and Letterkenny

- Grace McFadden, Dublin and Manorcunningham

- Josephine McNern, Carrick

- Joseph Breslin, Hertfordshire, England, and Glenties

- Hughie McGinley, Barnes, Termon

- Mary Argue, née Cullen, Milton Keynes and formerly of Kilmacrennan

- Brian Gallagher, 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

- Maurice Boyle, Fanmore, Falcarragh

- Siobhan McNulty, Milford

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

Marie Doherty, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Marie Doherty (née Hughes),Corraine, Ballybofey.

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Martin, Claire and Darragh, cherished sister of Sean, Martin, Philomena, Bernadette, Margaret and the late Joseph, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Irish Cancer Society, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only please.

Rosemary Sweeney, Derryart, Creeslough and Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Rosemary Sweeney, in her 91st year, in the excellent care of Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford, formerly of Derryart, Creeslough and Iona Road, Letterkenny.

Rosemary will be forever loved and sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, caring staff of Aras Ui Dhomhnaill and her circle of friends.

Rosemary is predeceased by her brothers John, Willie and Francis Sweeney and sisters Sarah McFadden and Bridie Crampsie.

Viewing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm going to St Michael’s Church Creeslough to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of the family’s choice, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Grace McFadden, (née Murray), late of Ballinteer, Dublin, and formerly Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Grace McFadden, (née Murray), late of Ballinteer, Dublin, and formerly of Ballylawn, Manorcunningham.

Grace passed away peacefully on Monday in the care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital.

Predeceased by her first husband Sean McFadden and her son Seamus; she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband PJ Howard, her children Paul, Neil, Tom and Mary, grandchildren Andy, Ciara, Laura, Sean, Niamh, Caoimhe, Conor, Hugh and Ruby, daughters-in-law Liz, Mary and Hazel, son-in-law Dave, her sister Annie and all extended family and dear friends.

Grace will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Thursday evening (December 2) from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, arriving for 11am Mass, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)4061000.

Please observe social distance guidelines, and face masks must be worn in the church and the funeral home.

Grace’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday from 11am via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

Josephine McNern, Carrick and Burton Upon Trent, England

The sudden death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday of Josephine McNern (née Rothwell), Carrick and formerly, Burton Upon Trent.

Loving wife of Paul and mother of Matthew and James. Daughter of Dolly and sister to Thomas and Michael. Nephews George and Joseph, nieces Lucy and Louise.

Funeral arrangements later.

Joseph Breslin, late of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and Ard Patrick, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place of Joseph Breslin, late of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and Ard Patrick, Glenties.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary and also his brother Jamesie.

Dearly loved husband to Mary, and much loved father to Caroline and Martin, devoted grandad to Maddison and Lola, brother to Rita and Kenneth.

Joseph's remains will repose at Shovelin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday December 1 from 4pm until 6.30pm followed with removal to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, December 2 with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Hughie McGinley, Barnes, Termon

The sudden death has taken place of Hughie McGinley, Barnes, Termon.

His remains will be arriving at St Columba’s Church, Termon this evening, Tuesday, for 7pm Mass to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 1 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Hughie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Columba’s Church Facebook Page.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing.

Mary Argue, née Cullen, Milton Keynes and formerly of Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in Milton Keynes, England of Mary Argue, née Cullen, formerly of Kilmacrennan.

Sadly missed by son Michael, daughter Anna, daughter in law, Andrea, granddaughter, Charlotte, brother Michael, sister Anne, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Brian Gallagher, 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Brian Gallagher, 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Joe Logue Funeral Directors or any family members.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines, wearing of masks and handshaking.

Maurice Boyle, Fanmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at his residence of Maurice Boyle, Fanmore, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, December 1 at 1pm, with burial afterwards in St. Finian’s Graveyard, Falcarragh.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy

Family time please to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member of James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Siobhan McNulty, Milford

The death has occurred of Siobhan Eileen Martha McNulty, Gortmacall Beg, Milford, formerly of Calgary, Canada. Beloved mother to Amybeth, sister to Sean and Roddy, daughter to Liam (and the late Eileen), aunt and friend.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 3 at 11am in St Peter’s Church Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cleary House, Knocknamona, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or using the following link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/siobhanmcnulty

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP. Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

