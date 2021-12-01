New guidelines in place for people visiting Letterkenny University Hospital

New guidelines are in place for visitors to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Following new national guidance on visiting, visitors to all hospitals will be asked to produce their EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance.

Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs. There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners and for parents accessing the neonatal and paediatric departments.

There are exemptions from the requirement for the EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity, on compassionate grounds.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a Covid-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager, Letterkenny University Hospital said: “We know how important it is for patients to have a visitor every day and we are trying to balance this need with the need to reduce the footfall in the hospital due to the current high number of Covid-19 cases in the community.

“Access to visitors is limited to one person per patient each day, by appointment. Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit before 3pm.

“Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward / unit manager.

“If you are a nominated support person (visitor) for a patient in the hospital, we ask that you do not visit the hospital if you have any symptoms of Covid-19, have been in contact with anyone with Covid-19 or are awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

"We are grateful to the public for their ongoing co-operation in ensuring we can facilitate visiting in a safe manner to protect both patients and visitors.”