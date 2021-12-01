Search

01 Dec 2021

New guidelines in place for people visiting Letterkenny University Hospital

The latest national guidance apply to all hospitals

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

New guidelines are in place for visitors to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Following new national guidance on visiting, visitors to all hospitals will be asked to produce their EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance.

Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs. There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners and for parents accessing the neonatal and paediatric departments.

There are exemptions from the requirement for the EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity, on compassionate grounds.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a Covid-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager, Letterkenny University Hospital said: “We know how important it is for patients to have a visitor every day and we are trying to balance this need with the need to reduce the footfall in the hospital due to the current high number of Covid-19 cases in the community.

“Access to visitors is limited to one person per patient each day, by appointment. Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit before 3pm. 

“Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward / unit manager.

“If you are a nominated support person (visitor) for a patient in the hospital, we ask that you do not visit the hospital if you have any symptoms of Covid-19, have been in contact with anyone with Covid-19 or are awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

"We are grateful to the public for their ongoing co-operation in ensuring we can facilitate visiting in a safe manner to protect both patients and visitors.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media