Good news regarding commencement of Kilcar sewerage scheme

Irish Water have announced the commencement of works as part of the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme. The new wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure will eliminate the discharge of raw sewage into Tawny Bay.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council will construct a new wastewater treatment plant in Kilcar as well as upgrading an existing pumping station and connection to an existing outfall pipe.

Once operational, the new plant and associated infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in Tawny Bay and protect recreational waters for swimming, surfing, fishing, boating and sightseeing, as well as protecting the integrity of the local marine environment and supporting future economic and social development.

The works will be carried out by Veolia Water Ireland working on behalf of Irish Water. Works on the project are expected to commence in the coming weeks and will be completed by early 2023.

Colm Claffey, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, commented on the project:

“We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Kilcar. This project will put an end to the discharge of untreated wastewater into Tawny Bay. The project will also enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development of the area well into the future.

“The project will involve construction of a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve a population equivalent of 1,800 which equates to stopping over 1,000 wheelie bins of raw sewage being discharged into Tawny Bay every day. The existing pumping station will also be upgraded to transfer wastewater to the new wastewater treatment plant for appropriate treatment. The project will also include works to connect to the existing outfall pipe to ensure the safe discharge of treated wastewater into the marine environment.

“We look forward to working with the local community to deliver this essential project in conjunction with our partners Donegal County Council and Veolia Water Ireland and eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater into Tawny Bay.

"The commencement of works in Kilcar is another step in the right direction to ending the unacceptable discharge of raw sewage to waters in Donegal. In October, we were also pleased to announce that works as part of the Kerrykeel Sewerage Scheme had also commenced.”

Irish Water and our appointed Contractor, Veolia Water Ireland, will be in contact with the local community in Kilcar in the coming weeks regarding the upcoming works.

For more details on the project, please check out the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme project page on https://www.water.ie/projects/local-projects/kilcar-sewerage-scheme/