Search

02 Dec 2021

Donegal turns purple in celebration of the UN International Day of persons with disabilities

Donegal turns purple in celebration of the UN International Day of persons with disabilities

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

People are urged to help turn Donegal purple and join the annual worldwide celebration to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities On December 3r. 

This year's theme, 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,' will put the spotlights on people with disabilities who lead and participate. 

Check your tickets! National Lottery reveals shops where three lucky Donegal players bought tickets

The three players in Donegal were among 26 nationally to match five numbers

All Public Service Centres and various other Council buildings will display external purple lighting to celebrate the resilience of people with disabilities both in Donegal and Internationally.  This is the third year in which Donegal County Council has participated in the #PurpleLights project and we encourage all businesses to join us in support.

Anyone can show their support tomorrow by wearing something purple or by sharing the purple glow and using the campaign hashtag #PurpleLights21 on social media.

Permission for west Donegal wind farm refused over concerns about impact on wildlife

Eight-turbine wind farm near Glenties posed ‘significant risks to nature conservation’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media