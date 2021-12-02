Donegal turns purple in celebration of the UN International Day of persons with disabilities

People are urged to help turn Donegal purple and join the annual worldwide celebration to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities On December 3r.
This year's theme, 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,' will put the spotlights on people with disabilities who lead and participate.
All Public Service Centres and various other Council buildings will display external purple lighting to celebrate the resilience of people with disabilities both in Donegal and Internationally. This is the third year in which Donegal County Council has participated in the #PurpleLights project and we encourage all businesses to join us in support.
Anyone can show their support tomorrow by wearing something purple or by sharing the purple glow and using the campaign hashtag #PurpleLights21 on social media.
