Search

03 Dec 2021

Funeral arrangements are confirmed for George Tracey, Crolly

Donegal man died in work accident in England

Funeral arrangements are confirmed for George Tracey

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The funeral arrangements have been confirmed for George Tracey, the Donegal man who died in a work-related accident in England last month.

Mr. Tracey (57), a lorry driver from  Ardvene, Crolly, is understood to have been involved in the accident in Manchester on November 23, when a lorry was being unloaded. He died after being taken to hospital.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 11am on Friday.

George Tracey, whose funeral will take place on Sunday 

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, December 5  at 1pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

The house is strictly private on the morning of the funeral please, at the request of the family.

There will be a one way traffic system in place for the wake with entry by Little Bridge, Dungloe and Loughanure / Meenamara Road and exit only via Crolly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media