HSE announces Letterkenny Vaccination Centre to move to Letterkenny Business Park

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre has moved from the Kilmacrennan Road to a new location in Building 1b, Letterkenny Business Park.

The new centre is on the N56 link road (beside the Post Office Depot) and will have signage from the approach roads.

The new centre is bigger and has greater capacity to support the rollout of the booster programme for the people of Donegal.

Vaccination clinics will commence in the new location on Saturday, December 4.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre will continue to provide first and second dose vaccines, along with the rollout of the booster vaccine programme to eligible cohorts. Information about which groups are currently being offered booster vaccination is available on hse.ie.

Anyone aged 12 and older who hasn’t yet received their vaccine, can still register to get their vaccine by going to hse.ie and clicking on the ‘register’ link.

People who received their first dose vaccine in the centre on the Kilmacrennan Road and are due a second dose, will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the new centre in the Letterkenny Business Park for their second dose vaccine.

Anyone who is due a booster dose will also be automatically called to the new location for their booster dose. People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment will take place.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre in the Letterkenny Business Park will be holding walk-in booster vaccination clinics this weekend for people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or an interval of 3 months since receiving a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The walk-in booster clinics are a further opportunity for people who are unable to make their scheduled appointments, to get their booster dose. It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time and people may have to queue.

Letterkenny Walk-in Clinics for Booster Vaccine for those aged 60 to 69

· Saturday 04 December from 9am to 12.30pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 07 July.

· Sunday 05 December from 9am to 5.30pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 08 July.

However, anyone who has had COVID-19 since their vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result. Instead, please call HSELive so that they can update the appointment system to call you for a booster at the correct date, at least 6 months after the infection.

Call 1800 700 700, Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm; or Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. You will get through quicker between 1pm and 6pm.

If you have any other questions about your eligibility for a booster dose for example if you got your previous vaccine in another country, please contact HSELive.