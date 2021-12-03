Money granted to Tory, Dungloe and Arranmore organisations for implementation of Irish language Plan

The Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta approved funding of €380,000 to organisations in west Donegal to implement Irish language plans in areas which include Arranmore and Tory Islands and the town of Dungloe.

The funding was granted to LPT Arainn Mhór, LPT na Rosann, BSG an Chlocháin Liath and LPT Thoraí. The money will be allocated at different periods over a number of years.

A total sum of €1.26m was approved for lead organisations to implement language plans in ten Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas (LPAs) as well as two Gaeltacht Service Towns.

The support represents annual funding for the implementation of the plans which is funded from finance made available by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for the language planning process.

Twenty-five language plans out of the 26 language planning areas have received approval to date in addition to 2 Gaeltacht Service Towns out of the three that have been identified in the Gaeltacht.

Nineteen Language Planning Officers and four Assistant Officers are employed in nineteen LPAs at the moment. Language plans will be implemented in all of the 26 Language Planning Areas during 2022 and funding will be approved for the plans as they come to implementation stage.