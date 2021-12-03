Carndonagh's Spraoi agus Spórt launch new Christmas gift fundraising initiative

Spraoi agus Spórt has launched a new fundraising initiative in the run-up to Christmas 2021 which will enable the multi-award-winning social enterprise from Carndonagh to continue providing its vital services for children, teenagers, and families in Inishowen.

As part of the new fundraising appeal, staff and volunteers from the charity have been busy creating unique, personalised gifts at their FabLab facility – including quirky & humorous Christmas tree decorations with the messages ‘2021 – The year we all got Covid’ & ‘2021 – The year we stayed at home again’.

Other fabulous Christmas gifts available at their online store www.siopaspraoi.com include sports club decorations, ‘Happy Christmas from Donegal’ decorations and personalised Christmas Eve mug & bag bundles.

All proceeds raised from the Christmas appeal are reinvested in Spraoi agus Spórt’s services & activities – including Alternative Respite for children & teenagers with a disability and/or autism, the Inishowen Food Bank, Mental Health supports in the Folláine therapy centre, and classes for children, teenagers & young families.

Co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt Helen Nolan said: “Our 2021 Christmas gifts fundraising appeal is a wonderful way for people to buy and send gifts to their family & friends this festive season.

“All of our unique gifts can be personalised with individual name(s) and can be delivered direct to their door!

“We’re also supporters of the #BuyDonegal #BuyLocal #BuySocial campaigns which help to ensure that money people are spending on goods and services this Christmas stays in local communities.

“Importantly, social enterprises use all of their profits to make a real difference – creating a ripple effect and transforming the lives of people throughout Ireland for the better. Our local shops are also ‘the lifeblood’ of our communities and we have grown to realise the importance of them more than ever during the last 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would therefore like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to make a really positive social impact this Christmas by not only shopping local but also by purchasing some of our wonderful personalised gifts!

“We would also like to say a big thank you to Davin in Doherty’s (Fintans) and Dominic in Caffe Banba in Carndonagh for stocking our decorations.”

For further information about the Spraoi agus Spórt 2021 Christmas gift collection please visit www.siopaspraoi.com , email sales@spraoiagussport.ie or phone 0749373303 / 0868920203.