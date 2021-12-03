Half a million people listened to Daniel O'Donnell across 153 countries this year alone

Half a million people across 153 countries has listened to songs from the Kinncasslagh-native Daniel O'Donnell this year, to date.
A post on social media outlines how popular the international singing is and thanks all those who took the time to listen to his music.
The post reads: Thank you to everyone who has listened to Daniel's music in 2021 on Spotify, half a million people across 153 countries.
