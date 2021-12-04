Warning of hail and thunder for Donegal

Hail showers expected
It is going to be a cold and blustery day across the county today. There will be showers with some expected to be heavy. Met Éireann is forecasting hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms.
Cold & blustery with sunny spells & showers ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2021
Showers will be most frequent in the west & north with isolated thunderstorms and some wintry falls. ⛈️
Highest temperatures reaching just 4 to 7 degrees. pic.twitter.com/KxiPYQmnn6
There will snow on hilltops too. Highest temperatures this afternoon of just 4 to 7 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.
