Life-saver Hilary wins the People's Pharmacist title

Ballyshannon native Hilary Dolan has been awarded the title of The People’s Pharmacist for 2021 following a nationwide voting campaign that saw over 13,000 votes and a reach of over half a million people.

With a reach of over 500,000 and over 13,000 actual votes – the search for the People’s Pharmacist took the nation by storm.

Hilary, owner of The Mill Pharmacy in Coolaney, County Sligo was declared the official winner and presented with her award at an event with local Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr Paul Taylor in attendance.

The announcement of the winner was made by Irish Pharmacy News. The People’s Pharmacist Award, launched in October of this year, sought nominations from across the country, giving members of the public a unique opportunity to recognise and salute their local pharmacist.

One of the nominations for Hilary was provided by June Boyle, whose life Hilary saved. After discovering a bleed on the brain during an eye test in early summer this year, June’s on-call GP contacted Hilary out-of-hours to open the pharmacy for high dose steroids for the swelling, prior to

June getting to Galway University Hospital.

Medical emergency

June's nomination stated: “I have the best pharmacist in the world. What rapidly turned into a medical emergency and fight for life for me was terrifying, but Hilary never faltered in her care and compassion.

“Her fast action and quick response literally saved my life. I have since been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Hilary has been remarkable. Her support has been invaluable. She brings the medication to my house on days there is no one to pick it up. She explains and goes through everything so thoroughly as she knows my brain takes a bit longer to process information.

“Her patience, kindness, and positivity is truly remarkable. I am grateful every day to have such an amazing support pharmacy in my village.”

Hilary told the Donegal Democrat: “Without a doubt, nomination for such an award is an enormous honour for me, professionally, but also, to a far greater extent, personally.

“These past 18 months have been unparalleled in the challenges that they have brought about, not least in our community. Yet, to read such sincere and heartfelt comments from June, a woman who has exuded class and courage throughout the challenges that have come her way over the

pandemic, is a touching reminder of why I became a pharmacist.

“While any recognition for my work is of course welcome, the appreciation of my patients here in Coolaney, where immense hospitality and friendliness is a given, is as fulfilling an award as

I could ask for.”

During the last 18 months since Covid-19 hit Irish shores, despite GP surgeries closing and hospitals being full to capacity, pharmacy doors remained open.

The public’s recognition of how pharmacists stepped up to the frontline was evident as over 700 nominations were received. From these nominations, eight finalists were shortlisted and put to a

public vote which took place during early November.