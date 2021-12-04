Concern for missing Letterkenny woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39-year-old Monika Furgal who went missing from her home in Letterkenny on Thursday, December 2.
Monika is described as being 5 foot in height with a thin build. She has dark brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Monika was wearing a red jacket, black leggings and a light-coloured cap.
Gardaí and Monika’s family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on Monika’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.