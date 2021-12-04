Search

04 Dec 2021

Concern for missing Letterkenny woman

Concern for missing Letterkenny woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39-year-old Monika Furgal who went missing from her home in Letterkenny on Thursday, December 2.

Monika is described as being 5 foot in height with a thin build. She has dark brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Monika was wearing a red jacket, black leggings and a light-coloured cap.

Gardaí and Monika’s family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on Monika’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

