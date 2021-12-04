Get winter ready - roads to be gritted from 6am tomorrow

Motorists are being urged to be vigilant tomorrow morning as gritters are expected to be on the roads at 6am.
People are being asked not to assume that any road is ice free as they make their way across the county.
01,02,13,14,LT Routes to be gritted from 6am, on Sunday, 05 December Check map: https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal— RoadsDCC (@RoadsDCC) December 4, 2021
