Weather forecast - Sunday, December 5
There will be frost clearing this morning to leave a cool and bright day with long spells of sunshine and just a few well isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees will be reached as winds ease light and variable.
Cloud will increase from the Atlantic later this afternoon bringing some rain to western parts during the evening while winds become southerly and freshen.
Later, after a cold start to the night in many areas, slightly milder conditions will accompany rain as it spread across the country, followed by a clearance to showers, and cooler conditions once more, in all but the east by morning.
Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering westerly as the rain clears.
There is also a Marine Warning in place for Small Craft warning from Malin Head to Wicklow Head to Valentia.
North to northwest winds will reach force 6 or higher this morning and early afternoon (Sunday), on Irish coasts from Malin Head to Wicklow Head to Valentia.
Valid: 04:13 Sunday 05/12/2021 to 15:00 Sunday 05/12/2021
Issued: 04:13 Sunday 05/12/2021
Frost clearing this morning to leave a cool, sunny day with just a few isolated showers. ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2021
Cloud will increase from the Atlantic towards dusk with rain following through the evening. ️
Highs of 5 to 9°C as winds ease light & variable before become southerly & freshen later. pic.twitter.com/N7WMS63Y3g
