Deaths in Donegal - Sunday Evening, December 5, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jörg Machan, Loughnakey, Milford

- Dominic Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

- Mary Gallagher, nee Farmer, Single Street, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh

- Margaret McCool (née Carlin), Breenagh, Glenswilly, Donegal

- Margaret Giblin (née Doherty), 2 Townparks, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, Donegal

- John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

- Michael Boyle, Callan, Drumkeen

- John Bradley Snr., Kildare and Glenfin

- Martha Doherty - Donegal, Dublin and Wexford

- John O'Brien, Stranorlar and England

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

Jörg Machan, Loughnakey, Milford

The death has taken place of Jörg Machan, Loughnakey, Milford.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands crematorium in Cavan.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Joe Logue, Funeral Director or any family member.

Dominic Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Dominic Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing at his home in Mullaghderg from 7 o’clock this evening.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary Gallagher, nee Farmer, Single Street, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh.

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, nee Farmer, Single Street, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh.

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on (071)9841547.

Margaret McCool (née Carlin), Breenagh, Glenswilly, Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret McCool (née Carlin), Treankeel, Breenagh, Glenswilly, Donegal, F92 PW90.

Margaret's remains will repose at her late residence from Sunday, 5th December, at 12 noon. House private to family and neighbours only. Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Burial afterwards in Kilpheak Cemetery, Glenswilly.

Sadly missed by her husband Patsy, daughters Patricia, Kathleen, sons Paul, Michael, Anthony and Stephen. daughter in-law sons in-law, grandchildren Conal, Caomhan, Mia, Kyle, Kerri,Coral, Tommy and great grandchild Logan.

"The gentle clasp that holds our hand must loosen and let go"

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Margaret Giblin (née Doherty), 2 Townparks, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret Giblin (née Doherty), 2 Townparks, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, Donegal, on December 4th 2021 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John Paul, much loved mother of Nigel, Josephine, Helena, Deirdre, Michael, Treasa, Regina and the late Susan and sister of Agnes and the late Rita.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (December 7th) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Sight Savers Ireland

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

The death occurred on Sunday, November 14 of John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Formerly of Claggan, Carrigart.

Survived by Cheryl, their son Brendan, brothers Joseph and James and his sister Hannah.

John’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 8 in Bolton.

Michael Boyle, Callan, Drumkeen

The death has taken place of Michael Boyle, Callan, Drumkeen.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jacqueline, daughters Martina, Sinéad, Ciara and Alisha, grandchildren Lauren, Zara, Alex and Chloe, his brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Michael’s remains will be reposing at his home from 6pm Saturday, December 4. Wake open to family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, at 11am on Monday, December 6. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, and the Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital to any family member.

John Bradley Snr., Nurney, Kildare and Glenfin

The death has occurred of John Bradley Snr., Rathconnell, Nurney, Kildare; Crookstown, Kildare, and Glenfin.



Pre-deceased by his wife Mae. Deeply regretted by his children Mary, Susie, Jimmy, Anne, Johnboy, Kathleen and Noel, his daughter-in-law Bridget, sons-in-law Stephen and Martin, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and exended family and friends.

Reposing at his late residence (R51 YN27). Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Removal at 12.15pm on Monday, December 6 to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 1pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, see link https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.

Martha Doherty (née Doyle), Dublin, Donegal and Wexford

The sudden death has occurred of Martha Doherty (née Doyle), Lucan, County Dublin and formerly of Wexford and Donegal.

Martha, beloved wife of the late Cornelius (Con) and dear mother of Carmel, Colm, Pauric, Declan, Margaret, Dolores, Fergus and the late Gregory and Joan; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday evening between 4pm and 8pm for family and close friends.

Removal on Monday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Esker for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

John O'Brien, England and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, UK and Stranorlar.



John’s Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 10, at 2pm in Redditch Crematorium.

Please dress how you would like to for this celebration; there is no need to wear black.

We would love to see you all at The Lygon in Feckenham to have some nibbles and raise a glass to John’s many happy memories.

In place of flowers we would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation, either directly, or via Thomas Brothers Funeral Directors.

If you are unable to join us in person there will also be a live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Lemington Spa, CV33 9QP.

Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.