Appeal for baby food, wipes and nappies as the homeless situation worsens in Dublin

The parish areas of Dunfanaghy and Creeslough would like to make an appeal on behalf of Brother Kevin and the Capuchin Day centre and are urging people to donate essential food items to those who are suffering unprecedented hardship as the homeless situation worsens in Dublin.

Each year, the people of Dunfanaghy and Creeslough gather food for those who are suffering hardship in Dublin.

Local priest, Father John Joe Duffy said: "Brother Kevin wishes to express his deepest gratitude for your steadfast support all through the years. He reminds us that everyone is aware, the housing/homeless crisis is getting worse and it is hard to see any realistic improvement for the people who are suffering unprecedented hardship.

"We Capuchins are astounded at the level of kindness shown by our supporters. Despite the increased number of people needing our help, we did not have to cut services and no one went away from the Centre without food aid. The sheer goodness of people is evidenced every day here in the centre by the efforts of people from all walks of life, young and old, who make personal sacrifices to support us."

So this year, the people of the region are, once again, rolling up their sleeves and gathering food for those who are enduring a heartachingly difficult time without a home in the capital.

People are being asked to leave items for the collection that will be sent to Brother Kevin in the back of the St. Michael's Church Creeslough or Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy, by Sunday, December 12.

"We are mindful of how difficult these times are many people and appreciate any little bit of help only if it us possible. Even €1 or a tin of beans is a great help. Donations can be left with Father Martin Doohan or Father John Joe Duffy or sent directly to Brother Kevin," they said.

Here is an example of the imperishable goods that are being sought; baby nappies, wipes, baby foods and products, tinned fruit, cereals, tea/sugar/coffee, tins of rice, beans, peas, soup, packets of soup and barley sale, well-dated butter, biscuits, choclate bars, jams, marmalade, canned fish, protein bars and granola.