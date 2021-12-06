South Donegal residents asked to note cancelled walk in clinics in Sligo tomorrow

South Donegal residents should note that two walk-in vaccination clinics that were due to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, at Sligo Racecourse have been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to the high wind forecast as part of Storm Barra, the HSE in the north west have said.

The clinics which have been cancelled are:

· Tuesday December 7, 9am to 12pm: Healthcare worker walk-in clinic for booster vaccine

· Tuesday December 7, 1pm to 4pm: Walk-in clinic for dose 1 and dose 2 vaccines

In addition, the walk-in clinic for booster vaccine for those aged 60 to 69 will start at the later time of 11am on Wednesday 08 December.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said:

"Based on a risk assessment of the expected weather conditions and the layout of the vaccination centre which includes some tent walkways, we have decided to cancel all clinics due to take place tomorrow at Sligo Racecourse, as a precautionary measure.

“In addition to the two walk-in clinics we are also cancelling a scheduled appointment clinic for people who are immunocompromised and were coming to the vaccination clinic for their third dose of the vaccine. We are contacting everyone due to attend this clinic by text to advise them of the cancellation.

“We will reschedule the cancelled appointments for later this week. In addition we will arrange further walk-in vaccination clinics for booster dose vaccines for healthcare workers and for dose 1 and dose 2 vaccines and the details of the walk-in clinics will be available on hse.ie.”