Gritters are due on roads from 6pm this evening

Roads across the county are expected to be gritted fom 6pm this evening. There has been hail and heavy rainfall in certain parts of the county since lunch time today.
ALL Routes to be gritted from 6pm, on Monday, 06 December Check map: https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal— RoadsDCC (@RoadsDCC) December 6, 2021
The following are the routes which will be gritted from 6pm this evening.
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
