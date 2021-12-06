Search

06 Dec 2021

Donegal's Severe Weather Assessment Team keep storm pattern under review

Severe Weather Assessment Team keep storm pattern under review

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Barra progresses.

All Council services remain in a state of readiness as is usually the case in situations such as these.

Orange marine warning is in place for offshore in the north west region with possible impacts on more exposed coastal areas including islands. There is a yellow warning in effect across the county.  

There will be persistent rain throughout, with likelihood of sleet and hail at times.   All Donegal main routes to be gritted this evening at 6.30pm with possible snow falls early on Tuesday morning in Donegal, giving rise to challenging driving conditions at times.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.  For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

 You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal  or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.

BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland

 

