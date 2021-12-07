Search

07 Dec 2021

Power outages across Donegal as wind, rain and snow hit the county

Almost 17,000 businesses without power this morning

Storm

A photo taken on Monday evening as the storm clouds gathered at Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Almost 17,000 ESB customers have been left without power across Donegal this morning after strong overnight winds hit the north west.

There have been snowfalls in different parts of the county as well with reports of dangerous driving conditions on main roads, including Barnesmore Gap and around the Twin Towns.

A number of schools in Donegal are remaining closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

Weather warnings are in place around the country  as Storm Barra arrives and while Donegal is expected to avoid the worst of the stormy conditions, heavy winds are still expected to hit the north west.

This morning, allmost 15,000 homes and businesses are without power in the Falcarragh area with ESB crews working to repair a fault at Altnagappary.

It’s hoped to have that fault repaired by 8.30am this morning.

Meanwhile a fault in the Glenties area has caused power outages to 1,129 homes and businesses in that region.

It’s hoped to have power restored by 10.45am this morning.

In the Ballyshannon area, there are 552 customers without power and ESB hope to have power restored by 11.15am. 

 

