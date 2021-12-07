Heavy hearts at Animals in Need as too many dogs being brought in

File Pic
Due to the increased number of dogs being brought in to Animals in Need (AIN) in Donegal they cannot take any more at this present moment in time.
In a post on social media, those at AIN, wrote: "It is with heavy hearts we write this but we are full, we cannot take in any more dogs. There are so many dogs coming in at the moment we are lying awake at night dreading sunrise because that means we have to try and magic up a foster space for the dogs due to come in that coming day."
They said that 'stress is taking its toll on us' and they have decided to close their doors until after Christmas. See the full post, here:
