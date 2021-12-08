HIQA inspection of a Donegal hospital finds non-compliance in safety, staffing and governance

Ramelton Community Hospital was deemed non-compliant on a number of issues, according to a recently published HIQA report.

The findings came about as a result of an unannounced inspection on July 29.

The community hospital is registered to provide health and social care to 30 male and female residents primarily over the age of 65. There were 22 patients present on the day of the inspection.

Overall, the inspectors reported that the centre provided a valued care service for the local community.

According to the report: “Residents and families told the inspectors how much they valued the short term care and respite facilities that were provided by staff working in the centre. Residents reported that they were well looked after and that they felt safe.”

However, the following areas of non-compliance were detected, and measures are being taken by the hospital to reach a satisfactory level of compliance.

Staffing

There were a number of staff vacancies that had not been filled at the time of the inspection. As a result the inspectors found that there were not always sufficient staff on duty to ensure that care and services were provided in line with the centre’s statement of purpose and the assessed needs of the residents.

Governance and Management

Inspectors found that management reports were not always acted on. For example no resources had been released to carry out repair and refurbishment works highlighted to senior managers.

There were concerns over the monitoring and oversight system, documentation and management of medication errors, and staff being unable to identify any medication audit systems.

Two environmental audits carried out in 2021 did not ensure that the centre was well maintained and a safe environment for the residents and staff living and working in the centre.

There was no oversight of cleaning practices.

Managers were not able to assure inspectors that staff were up to date with their training requirements.

A number of the risks the inspectors identified on the day of the inspection were not identified by the management team and were not recorded in the centre's risk register. As a result there were no effective action plans or controls to manage the risks. Some risks identified on the day included oxygen cylinders not stored securely, fire stopping along ceilings and walls not appropriately resealed following the recent refurbishment works, water leakage from a damaged roof had caused damage to plaster along the walls in a number of areas some of which were close to electrical sockets and switches.

Premises

The inspectors found that the provider had not taken adequate precautions against the risk of fire.

Medicine and Pharmaceutical Services

The oversight of medication practices in the centre did not ensure that medications were administered safely.

Residents’ Rights

A resident survey had been completed in April/May 2021. Key issues identified by the residents in the survey included; lack of empowerment to influence the service, lack of choice in daily routines and activities. These issues had not been explored or progressed by the provider following the feedback from the residents.

The full report can be read at hiqa.ie