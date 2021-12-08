Search

08 Dec 2021

Hospital in Donegal fared well in HIQA report, with some areas for improvement identified

The unannounced inspection took place in September

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The report on an inspection of Dungloe Community Hospital has shown the residents to be well cared for, and the facility to have a high level of compliance with national standards.

The unannounced inspection took place on September 23. 

Accommodation is provided for 34 residents, with 16 places allocated for long-term care and the remaining places allocated to residents who have rehabilitation, convalescence, respite or palliative care needs. 

There were 15 residents on the date of inspection.

According to the report: “The inspectors observed that residents were supported to lead a good life in line with their abilities and choices. 

“The premises was in the process of an extensive refurbishment programme and the changes had brought about significant improvements, making the designated centre a pleasant place for the residents to live. 

“There was an established staff team with whom the residents were familiar and the residents’ feedback on the day of inspection was very positive about the care and services that they received.”

Some areas - such as records of staff training - were highlighted as needing improvement. However, the centre was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all areas, including governance, staffing, patient care, record-keeping, infection control and fire safety.

The full reports can be read at hiqa.ie

