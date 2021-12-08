Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael O'Donnell, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael O’Donnell, Shrove, Greencastle.

His remains will repose at the home of his nephew Danny McCann, Rosebank, Shrove from 8pm this Wednesday evening.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing and handshaking.

Mary Brogan, Mayo and Laghey

The death has occurred of Mary Brogan (née Travers) Stonepark, and formerly of Laghey, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital

Predeceased by her husband Vincent, darling son Paul ,brothers Colm & Gerard parents Mary & Neil.

Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family Peter, Maree, John and precious grandchildren Patrick and Ryan, her dear sister Bernie, brother in law Leo, nephews Johnny, Damien and niece Faye.

Remains will repose at Clarkes funeral home Foxford from 4pm to 6 pm on Thursday, December 9, with removal to Knockmore church for 7pm prayers. Funeral mass Friday, December 10, at 11 am, burial afterwards in Ballinahaglish cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Hope House, Foxford.

Please observe current Government Covid 19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. Walk through sympathising is requested, as is the wearing of face masks.

Mary's family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.



Mary Gallagher, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher (née Mc Aleer), Demense, Castlefin.

Peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital, 8th December 2021 R.I.P. (Originally Ballybogan Lifford). Beloved wife of Ossie, much loved mother of Gerald, Paul, Noel, Colm, Margaret, Stephen and Damien.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 10, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Due to government restrictions the house is private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o Charles Lynch Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle.

Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Carty home is strictly private. Remains will be removed from the family home on Friday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to the church. Family flowers only, by request.

Benny is predeceased by his beloved wife Gertrude, dear twin Maureen (Freeburn), his brother Jo and nephew Terry and he is sadly missed by Gerardine (Pat), Bernadette (Gerry), Bernard ( Laura), his brothers Jim and Peter, his loving grandchildren and the entire family circle.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654238003

Liam O'Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam O’Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille (Iona Road), Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Shane and Aidan, daughter Paula Ashmore, daughter-in-law Gemma, son-in-law Chris, brother Bert O’Neill, Donegal Town, sister Nancy Kelly, Thorndale, grandchildren Jason, Darren, Danielle and Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Family and close friends welcome to the family home from 3pm this Wednesday afternoon.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 10, at 10.30am, travelling via Beachwood Road and Ard O’Donnell, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ballymacool Respite House c/o any family member. Please adhere to government guidelines.

Bridget Quinn, Donegal Town and formerly Ballykillowen

The peaceful death has taken place of Bridget Quinn, aged 92, Rossmore, Donegal Town and formerly Ballykillowen.

Beloved mother of Mary (London), Charlie (Devon), Tess (Mountcharles), Andy (Rossmore), Kathleen (Bruckless) and Helen (Letterkenny), she will be sadly missed by her brother in law, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Andy.

Her remains will repose at her home. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling via The Diamond, Donegal Town to St Agatha's Church, Clar for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Sarah McFadden, Drimnaraw, Creeslough



The peaceful death has occurred of Sarah McFadden (née Curran), Drimnaraw, Creeslough formerly of Curransport, Gaoth Dobhair, on Monday December 6 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Sarah is pre-deceased by her loving husband Neil McFadden, granddaughter Ella and great-granddaughter Saoirse.

Beloved mother to Kathleen, Evelyn, James, Michael and Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Michael and Hughie, sisters Grace, Kathleen and Maire, grandchildren Enda, Fadden, Eoghan, Emily, Sean, Neil, Charlie, Sam, Julie and Jamie and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Drimnaraw.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Wake private to family and close friends please and private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director.

Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place in East Kilbride, Scotland of Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Rosary to be held on Friday, December 10 at 7pm at the family residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Leonard's Chapel, East Kilbride, Scotland followed by

interment in East Kilbride.

Mass can be viewed live on St Leonard's Chapel Facebook Page.

Mary Byrne, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in the Galway Clinic Hospital of Mary Byrne, Upper Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair formerly of Mallow, Co Cork and originally from Wesport, Co. Mayo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son John, daughters Michelle and Maura, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Jason, grandchildren Alexandra and Aoibheann and extended family. Predeceased by her grandson Ruaidhrí.

Her remains are reposing at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Wednesday to 6.30pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Breast Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Charlie Úna Gallagher, Derrybeg



The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Charlie Úna Gallagher, Na Doirí Beaga, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed his wife Kathleen, his brother Tádhg, his nephews Terry and Richard and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday.

Wake will be private to family and close friends. House private please from after rosary time and also on the morning of the funeral.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Charlie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Director's Facebook page.

John O'Brien, England and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, UK and Stranorlar.



John’s Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 10, at 2pm in Redditch Crematorium.

Please dress how you would like to for this celebration; there is no need to wear black.

We would love to see you all at The Lygon in Feckenham to have some nibbles and raise a glass to John’s many happy memories.

In place of flowers we would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation, either directly, or via Thomas Brothers Funeral Directors.

If you are unable to join us in person there will also be a live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Lemington Spa, CV33 9QP.

Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

