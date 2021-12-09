Opening date announced for new Donegal Primary Care Centre

A state of the art Primary Care Centre is due to open in Donegal Town in a matter of weeks.

The centre was designed by William Donoghue & Associates and is located at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town.

The construction works on the project were carried out by local contractor, Glebe Builders. The equipping phase is currently underway and is nearing completion.

It is expected that the Primary Care Centre will become operational on January 17.

A HSE spokesperson said: “This new development will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single Primary Care facility.

“This new facility will accommodate a wide range of services including GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Psychology, Dietetics, Podiatry. Children and Adult Mental Health Services, Children’s Disability Network Teams, TUSLA, Dental Services and a new Ambulance base will also be available.

“There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future.

“This new Primary Care facility will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town of Donegal and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires."

The centre will sit in a development which also includes Donegal Town Service Station, the Fire Station and Donegal Town Public Services Station. There are further plans to develop a nursing home on the site in the coming years.