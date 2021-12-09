Search

09 Dec 2021

Opening date announced for new Donegal Primary Care Centre

The state of the art facility is currently in the equipping phase

Primary Care Centre Donegal Town

Primary Care Centre Donegal Town

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A state of the art Primary Care Centre is due to open in Donegal Town in a matter of weeks.

The centre was designed by William Donoghue & Associates and is located at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town. 

The construction works on the project were carried out by local contractor, Glebe Builders. The equipping phase is currently underway and is nearing completion.

It is expected that the Primary Care Centre will become operational on January 17. 

A HSE spokesperson said: “This new development will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single Primary Care facility.  

“This new facility will accommodate a wide range of services including GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Psychology, Dietetics, Podiatry. Children and Adult Mental Health Services, Children’s Disability Network Teams, TUSLA, Dental Services and a new Ambulance base will also be available. 

“There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future.

 “This new Primary Care facility will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town of Donegal and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires."

The centre will sit in a development which also includes Donegal Town Service Station, the Fire Station and Donegal Town Public Services Station. There are further plans to develop a nursing home on the site in the coming years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media