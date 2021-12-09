Brave young mother speaks out about spiking ordeal

A 23-year-old mother of one has spoken out about the dangers of spiking after she found herself sick and unable to recall the events of a night out in Letterkenny after being spiked with a needle.

Kerri McGarrigle was enjoying a Sunday night out when she started to feel very unwell.

“I cannot remember coming home, I can’t remember anything and that is just not me. I don’t go out to drink to get absolutely loaded. We were just out for a few drinks on a Sunday night,” she said.

When Kerri arrived home the sickness got worse and in the morning the sickness had not subsided.

“On Monday, I was vomiting from the moment I woke up until seven o’clock in the evening,” she said.

Red mark on back

On Tuesday, Kerri discovered the base of her back was sore and on Wednesday she looked at the bottom of her back and spotted a red mark. She showed it to her mum and her work colleagues and decided to send a photograph of the mark onto her GP who asked her to call in.

Kerri was given a tetanus injection and had to return to get her bloods done on Thursday. She reported the incident to the gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station and the matter is currently under investigation.

The young mother decided to share her story on social media to encourage other women to be aware of the dangers that are out there. After sharing her story she was inundated with texts and messages from those who wished her well.

However, what truly astounded Kerri was the number of women who had experienced the same ordeal as herself.

“The amount of people that have texted me to say the same thing has happened to their daughter. I would say about eight different people texted me to say the exact same thing happened to them. It is happening a lot. The amount of people who it is happening to is unbelievable,” she said.

Kerri said that she was “so, so lucky her friend stayed” with her that night. "It could have been a completely different ending,” she said.

Speak to the gardaí

Kerri, who lives in Letterkenny, said the issue is exceptionally serious and has advised anyone who goes through such an experience to report it to gardaí.

“I feel like it could have ended a lot differently for a lot of other girls if they didn’t have their friend to stay with them,” she said.

Kerri said she is raising awareness for other women who may not have been as lucky.

“It’s a horrible thing to happen,” she said.

If you have been affected by a similar event, please do contact gardaí at your local garda station where you will be guided accordingly.