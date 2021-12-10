Are you struggling to put food on the table? Confidential help is at hand throughout Donegal

More and more people in Donegal are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The recent hike in fuel and electricity prices have pushed many people beyond the point where they could feed their families, meet their bills and keep themselves warm.

With Christmas approaching, a record number of people don’t know where their next meal will come from. Many are making difficult decisions on a day to day basis about how to best manage their very limited resources.

The Donegal Food Response Network is reassuring people that help is at hand in terms of the most immediate need - food.

A spokesperson said: “If you or a family you know is in need this Christmas please contact a member of the Donegal Food Response Network.

“All calls and correspondence will be treated with the strictest confidence and discretion.

“No-one should ever go hungry.”

Donegal Food Response Network is working with community organisations around Donegal to provide local drop-off and collection points for food.

The following are part of the network, and people are encouraged to make contact in confidence:

Gaoth Dobhair

Ionad Naomh Pádraig 074 9532949

Dungloe

CDP na Rossan 074 9561686

Árainn Mhóir

Comharchumann Forbartha agus Fostaíochta Árainn Mhóir 087 7418953

Cloughaneely

Cloughaneely Food Bank 083 3489749

Maghery

Ionad an Mhachaire 074 9522724

Raphoe

Raphoe FRC 074 9145796

Donegal Town

Mustard Seed 087 9781519

Donegal Family Resource Centre 074 9725337

Finn Valley

Finn valley Family Resource Centre 074 9131245

Letterkenny

We Care LK Foodbank 087 1471325

The Doorway Project 086 7831376

Cara House 074 9123986

Carndonagh

Spraoi Agus Sport 074 9373303

Buncrana

The Exchange 074 9362572