Are you struggling to put food on the table? Confidential help is at hand throughout Donegal

This is a particularly stressful time of year for those in financial difficulty
More and more people in Donegal are finding it difficult to make ends meet.
The recent hike in fuel and electricity prices have pushed many people beyond the point where they could feed their families, meet their bills and keep themselves warm.
With Christmas approaching, a record number of people don’t know where their next meal will come from. Many are making difficult decisions on a day to day basis about how to best manage their very limited resources.
The Donegal Food Response Network is reassuring people that help is at hand in terms of the most immediate need - food.
A spokesperson said: “If you or a family you know is in need this Christmas please contact a member of the Donegal Food Response Network.
“All calls and correspondence will be treated with the strictest confidence and discretion.
“No-one should ever go hungry.”
Donegal Food Response Network is working with community organisations around Donegal to provide local drop-off and collection points for food.
The following are part of the network, and people are encouraged to make contact in confidence:
Gaoth Dobhair
Ionad Naomh Pádraig 074 9532949
Dungloe
CDP na Rossan 074 9561686
Árainn Mhóir
Comharchumann Forbartha agus Fostaíochta Árainn Mhóir 087 7418953
Cloughaneely
Cloughaneely Food Bank 083 3489749
Maghery
Ionad an Mhachaire 074 9522724
Raphoe
Raphoe FRC 074 9145796
Donegal Town
Mustard Seed 087 9781519
Donegal Family Resource Centre 074 9725337
Finn Valley
Finn valley Family Resource Centre 074 9131245
Letterkenny
We Care LK Foodbank 087 1471325
The Doorway Project 086 7831376
Cara House 074 9123986
Carndonagh
Spraoi Agus Sport 074 9373303
Buncrana
The Exchange 074 9362572
The Donegal Intercultural Platform in Letterkenny is running the new pilot programme PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
Buncrana gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that might assist with their investigation to contact them at 074 93 20540
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.