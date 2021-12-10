Carmel Doherty named as Ireland’s Inspirational Hero in Gala Retail Awards

A Manorcunningham woman is celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Carmel Doherty

The awards were establised to shine a light on individuals who make Ireland a better place to live through their selfless acts and inspirational deeds. Carmel Doherty from Manorcunninghma stood out to the judges for her dedication to others within the community. Involved in community activities for over four decades, Carmel selflessly gives up time and energy helping others less off. Chairperson of the local community resource centre, which is run on a completely voluntary basis, Carmel organises events and activities for everyone in the community from senior citizens to mother's and toddlers. Some of the fundraising activities that Carmel has been involved in include setting up a funeral tea service to reduce costs for people who have lost lives ones. Carmel was instrumental in the success of the local marching band who went on to win six All-Ireland titles. She has also successfully fought for better amenities for the area including proper drinking water, a new health centre and a community centre for the village.

Inspiration

The CEO of Gala Retail, Gary Desmond, said: “We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to delivering a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who are making a real difference to Irish society.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Carmel along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”

This year marks the third year of the awards.