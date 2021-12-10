Great strides being made on Muckish greenway

Great work has been carried out on a section of the greenway in the Muckish region. Councillors and council authorities recently visited the area to see how far work has progressed.
Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty was among the delegation who said he was pleased to see the progress.
He also recognised the great work of Gerard Corney Mc Mullan was a driving force in bringing this project to fruition.
