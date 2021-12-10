Search

10 Dec 2021

Motorcyclist killed in fatal road collision in Donegal

Collision involving car and motorcycle occurred on Friday afternoon in Killygordon

Fatal road accident

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Donegal

A young man has died following a road traffic collision in Killygordon on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were still at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on Friday evening.

The collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at approximately 2pmon Friday on Railway Road, Killygordon.

Gardaí have confirmed that the motorcyclist, a man aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.  No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

