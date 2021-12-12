Weather forecast - Sunday morning

Weather forecast: cloudy, windy and damp
WEATHER WARNING
Weather Warning: A Status Yellow Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo has been issued by Met Éireann. Weather Warning
Southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h with stronger winds expected along coasts and on higher ground. Some fallen trees and power outages are possible.
The Warning is valid from: 15:00 Sunday 12/12/2021 to 23:00 Sunday 12/12/2021.
MARINE WARNING
Marine Warning: A Status Yellow Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea has also been issued by Met Éireann.
Southerly winds, veering westerly will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times on Sunday and Sunday night on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.
The warnging is valid from 12:00 Sunday 12/12/2021 to 00:00 Monday 13/12/202.
FORECAST
Today will be a cloudy, windy and damp day as southerly winds increase strong and gusty, reaching gale force in the northwest.
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle push up from the south from the morning, becoming persistent in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
Tonight, it will become dry with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods.
There will be one or two isolated showers especially in the northwest.
Winds will ease and become light and variable with some patchy mist forming. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.
