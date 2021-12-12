Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, December 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Finley Cole

- James Craig, James Craig, 3 Swilly View, Inch Island

- Sister Mura Doherty, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin

- Maureen Greene, Inch

- Johnny Doogan, Falcarragh

- Sheila Devine, Burtonport

James Craig, James Craig, 3 Swilly View, Inch Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of James Craig, 3 Swilly View, Inch Island. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved father of Seamus, Colette and Majella and dear brother of John, Ruby, Margaret and Susie. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, brother, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

May James rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence from 11am tomorrow, Sunday, 12th December. Funeral Tuesday, 14th December, leaving his home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing face masks. Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

James' Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page later on Tuesday evening.

Finley Cole, Brusna, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has occurred of Finley COLE, Brusna, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Letterkenny, Donegal, December 10th 2021 (tragically) following a road traffic accident in Donegal; Finley. To the inexpressible grief of his partner and best friend Erica, his parents Paul, Maria, Vanessa and Paul his sisters, Alana, Josie and Alex, his brother Max, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Finley will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to conclude at 8 o'clock.

Removal on Thursday at noon to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation service at 2 o'clock.

Sister Mura Doherty, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin



The death has occurred in Hammersmith London of Sister Mura (Mary) Doherty, formally of Derryveagh, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin. Beloved sister of Margaret Mc Monagle, Glendowan, Churchill. Predeceased by brothers Patsy Doherty, Glencar, Letterkenny and James Doherty, Keelogs, Churchill.

Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 11am in Hammersmith, London and can be viewed on:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=2hHkJ3lJV9E&feature=share

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan at 7pm on Tuesday, December 14 and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

Maureen Greene, Inch

The death has occurred at her home of Maureen Greene, Heatherfield House, Grange, Inch.

Beloved wife of Peter and much-loved mother of Mary, Catherine and Courtney.

Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by her husband and daughters.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 13 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital and the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding handshaking, social distancing and wearing of face masks.

Maureen's funeral will be recorded and streamed later in the day on the Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page.

Johnny Doogan, Falcarragh



The death has taken place at his home of Johnny Doogan, Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Monday, December 13 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN media Gortahork and on the Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Sheila Devine, Burtonport

The death has taken place at her home of Sheila Devine (Neddy), Meenbanad, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am and morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, on Monday, December 13 at 11am with burial in Belcruit graveyard.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, or care of of any family member.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.