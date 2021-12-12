Search

12 Dec 2021

Was it you?

Donegal winner scoops €458,075 in Saturday Lotto draw

Aoife Lafferty and Brian Gallagher, Manager of the family-run Gallagher's Newsagents in Lifford Co. Donegal celebrate after it was confirmed that one of their customers won a €458,075 Lotto prize in Saturday's Lotto draw.

Aoife Lafferty and Brian Gallagher, Gallagher’s Newsagents, Lifford celebrate as a customer won €458,075 Lotto prize

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Was it you?

A lucky Lotto winner in Donegal scooped €458,075 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw

The National Lottery is urging players in Lifford in Co. Donegal to check their tickets carefully a player matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw.

The Donegal winner played a Quick Pick ticket on Thursday, December 9, at Gallagher’s Newsagents on Butcher Street in Lifford.

Brian Gallagher who manages the family-owned Gallagher’s Newsagents in Lifford with his father Christopher, has called on their local customers to check their tickets to see if they are one of Saturday night’s big Lotto winners.

Brian said: “There is a massive buzz in Lifford this morning! We got the call with the good news from the National Lottery last night and we have been inundated with well-wishers and indeed players who are this morning checking their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner. This is a local store in such a lovely community so we know that whoever the winner is, every single person in Lifford will be absolutely delighted for them. This is an amazing prize to win, especially just before Christmas so we hope that they truly enjoy it.”

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (11th December) draw were: 02, 12, 20, 24, 43, 46  Bonus: 21

The two biggest winners in last night’s draw, who both now have tickets worth €458,075 each, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

 

Aoife Lafferty and Brian Gallagher, Gallagher’s Newsagents, Lifford celebrate as a customer won €458,075 Lotto prize

Aoife Lafferty and Brian Gallagher, Gallagher’s Newsagents, Lifford celebrate as a customer won €458,075 Lotto prize

