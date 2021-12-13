Search

13 Dec 2021

Over 1,500 ESB customers left without supply in Donegal

Faults in the Derrybeg and Milford areas

Over 1,500 ESB customers in Donegal are without power this morning after more power outages were confirmed by ESB.

Customers affected are in the Derrybeg and Milford/Fanad areas.

ESB crews are working to repair a fault in Milford (North) which has left 1,461 homes and businesses without power since this morning. It’s hoped to have power restored by 12 noon today.

A separate fault at Milford (North) which left 418 customers without supply this morning has been restored.

Meanwhile in Derrybeg, a fault has left 77 customers without a supply and the ESB say they hope to have that restored by 1.30pm.

The latest power outages come after thousands of homes and businesses were hit by power outages all across Donegal since Storm Barra hit early last week.

There were more heavy winds in parts of Donegal on Sunday and a yellow wind warning was in place up until 11pm on Sunday night.

In Letterkenny, over 300 customers in the Gortlee area were without power for a time on Sunday following an outage.

