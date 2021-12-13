Search

13 Dec 2021

Young Donegal player in hospital in Dublin following serious injury

Finn Harps say their thoughts and prayers are with the player

Young Donegal player in hospital in Dublin following serious injury

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A young Donegal soccer player remains in a Dublin hospital after he suffered a serious head injury during a match on Sunday.
It's understood teenager underwent emergency surgery in Dublin on Sunday night after being transferred from Letterkenny University Hospital.
He was playing for Finn Harps against Buncrana Hearts in a Knockalla Caravans Cup first round tie at Letterkenny Community Centre when he was injured.
In a statement issued on Monday, a spokesperson for Finn Harps said the thoughts and prayers of all at the club are with the Harps U19 player.
“The player was brought to Letterkenny Hospital and subsequently transferred to Dublin
“The club will provide any support we can to the player and his family as he recovers from the accident,” the statement said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media