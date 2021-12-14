Walk-in clinic in Letterkenny Vaccination Centre open until 7pm this evening

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre is staying open until 7pm this evening, Tuesday, December14, to offer the following Covid-19 vaccines.
People aged between 50 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 90 days since their second dose vaccine can avail of a booster vaccine. A booster dose vaccine is also available for healthcare workers who have reached an interval of at least 90 days since their second dose vaccine and anyone aged twelve or over who have not received a first vaccine yet can be given their primary dose, in line with guidelines.
A second vaccine is available for anyone who has reached the interval of 21 days since their first dose.
However, people should not come to the vaccination centre for a booster vaccine if they have had Covid-19 in the past 6 months. This applies to people who have been invited to a scheduled appointment and anyone coming to a walk-in clinic.
There are also scheduled appointments taking place this afternoon in Letterkenny Vaccination Centre. There is a separate queue for people with scheduled appointments and this queue is prioritised.
At 4.15pm there was no queue at Letterkenny Vaccination Centre.
