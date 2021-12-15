Donegal Airport to receive €600,000 in funding

Donegal Airport
More than €100 million has been allocated to the country's airports and €600,000 of the funding has been sanctioned for Donegal Airport.
The funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission.
Dublin Airport will receive almost €80m in funding while Cork will receive nearly €14m and Shannon just over €10m. https://t.co/v2FvZWShXK— RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) December 15, 2021
Of the €108m in funding, €15 million is provided under the Regional Airports Programme and the Regional State Airports Programme. This is targeted at safety and security operations at the airports, such as air traffic control, fire services and security.
"I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports. This is why I am delighted to announce that the operational funding of €15 million will cover 100% of the cost of all eligible expenditure at Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Knock and Kerry airports in 2021 under the Scheme. This will go a long way towards enabling these airports to remain financially sustainable as they move beyond this current crisis and into 2022," said Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.
