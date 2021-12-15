Search

15 Dec 2021

Donegal Airport to receive €600,000 in funding

Donegal Airport to receive €600,000 in funding

Donegal Airport

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

More than €100 million has been allocated to the country's airports and €600,000 of the funding has been sanctioned for Donegal Airport.

The funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission.

Improved Donegal drinking water supplies, but work still needed

Glenties, Ardara and Ballymagroarty remain on remedial action list

Of the €108m in funding, €15 million is provided under the Regional Airports Programme and the Regional State Airports Programme. This is targeted at safety and security operations at the airports, such as air traffic control, fire services and security.

"I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports. This is why I am delighted to announce that the operational funding of €15 million will cover 100% of the cost of all eligible expenditure at Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Knock and Kerry airports in 2021 under the Scheme. This will go a long way towards enabling these airports to remain financially sustainable as they move beyond this current crisis and into 2022," said Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

DONEGAL FLOODING BLACKSPOT: "The only real solution here is the big solution, the €8.5m scheme"

Council teams praised for saving homes during Storm Barra but a stark warning has been issued

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media