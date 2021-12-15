Motorists urged to be careful of deer on local roads

File photo
Local road users have been urged to be aware of the risk of deer causing collisions as the traditional rutting (mating) season continues.
The Irish Deer Commission called on motorists to be vigilant at dawn and dusk during October, November and December when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas close to woodlands and mountains. The experts called on drivers to reduce speed immediately if they see a deer and to dip headlights as these will cause the animal to freeze.
Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais has urged drivers on the Errigal road to drive with due care and caution after a dead deer was found on the side of the road earlier this afternoon, Wednesday.
He said that Donegal County Council will remove the deer today or early tomorrow, Thursday.
