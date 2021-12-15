Search

15 Dec 2021

No one has claimed the  €458,075 Lifford Lotto win, yet

People urged to check tickets

No one has claimed the  €458,075 Lifford Lotto win, yet

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A lucky Lotto winner who bought their Lotto ticket in Donegal and scooped €458,075 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw hasn’t claimed their winnings yet. 

The winner played a Quick Pick ticket on Thursday, December 9, at Gallagher’s Newsagents on Butcher Street in Lifford.
Speaking from the shop, on Wednesday evening, Maeve McGarrigle said that no one has claimed the winnings yet to their knowledge.

Record-breaking Lotto jackpot rolls over again

She urged everyone who bought a ticket in the shop to check their pockets and homes for the winning ticket. She said she hoped the lucky winner would claim the ticket in time for the Christmas festivities. 
The winning numbers in Saturday’s (11th December) draw were: 02, 12, 20, 24, 43, 46  Bonus: 21

The two biggest winners in last night’s draw, who both now have tickets worth €458,075 each, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

 

Record-breaking Lotto jackpot rolls over again

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media