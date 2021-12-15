No one has claimed the  €458,075 Lifford Lotto win, yet

A lucky Lotto winner who bought their Lotto ticket in Donegal and scooped €458,075 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw hasn’t claimed their winnings yet.
The winner played a Quick Pick ticket on Thursday, December 9, at Gallagher’s Newsagents on Butcher Street in Lifford.
Speaking from the shop, on Wednesday evening, Maeve McGarrigle said that no one has claimed the winnings yet to their knowledge.
She urged everyone who bought a ticket in the shop to check their pockets and homes for the winning ticket. She said she hoped the lucky winner would claim the ticket in time for the Christmas festivities.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s (11th December) draw were: 02, 12, 20, 24, 43, 46 Bonus: 21
The two biggest winners in last night’s draw, who both now have tickets worth €458,075 each, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
