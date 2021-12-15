Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robert Burke, Newtowncunningham

- Pearse Callaghan, Newtowncunningham

- John McElhinney, Greencastle and Cavan

- Rosie Oates (née Blake), Sligo and formerly Letterkenny

- Anne Marchand, Dublin and Letterkenny

- Paddy McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair

- Edward O'Sullivan, Malin and Dublin

- Delia Callaghan, Burt

- Frank O'Hara, Bristol and Buncrana

- Mickey Campbell, Crolly

- Anna Doherty, née Mc Gowan, Strabane and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford

- Helen Salmon, 5 Oak Park Drive, Rough Park, Letterkenny

- Finley Cole, Brusna, Roscommon/Letterkenny

Robert Burke, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Burke, Newtowncunningham. Sadly missed by his wife Josephine, his sons and daughters Roseanne, Kevin, Gabriel and Tracey, Eunan, Brid, Moira and Andrew, Lawence and Teresa, JohnPaul, grandchildren, his two sisters and all his extended family and friends. Robert was predeceased by his son Joseph.

Robert will be reposing at 495 Colehill, Newtowncunningham from 7pm this evening Wednesday. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass 11am Friday and Rosary Wednesday and Thursday night at 9pm may be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com. Family flowers only.

Pearse Callaghan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Pearse Callaghan, Monglass, Newtowncunningham, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband and father to wife Martha, son Garrett and daughter Ciára, daughter-in-law Sharon and son-in-law Gareth. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren James, Saoirse, Ella, Mikayla and sister Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

Removal this evening Wednesday, December 15 from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny this evening at 6pm going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday morning for mass at 11am in at All Saints Church Newtowncunninghan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on

http://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

Family time 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do so on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The Family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

John McElhinney, Greencastle, Donegal / Redhills, Cavan



The death has occurred peacefully at his home of John McElhinney (retired Garda) of Greencastle and formerly of Redhills, Co. Cavan, on December 13, 2021. Dearly loved dad of Shane, Conor, Clare, Ciara and Cormac and his brothers Eddie, Mark, Seamus and the late Liam. He will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family and his many friends.

John's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, December 17, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by primordial cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to White Oaks Centre, Muff, c/o any family member.

Rosie Oates (née Blake), Sligo and formerly of McMahon Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rosie Oates (née Blake), St. Annes Terrace, Sligo and formerly of McMahon Villas, Letterkenny.

Reposing at Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Old Market House, Market Yard, Sligo.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery afterwards.

You can stream the funeral Mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

Please observe current hand-sanitising, social distance and mask wearing restrictions at all times.

House private please.

Anne Marchand (née Kelly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anne Marchand (née Kelly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny.

She died peacefully, with her family at her home, Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Dalkey.

Anne, beloved wife of Andre and cherished mum to Jackie, Beth, Paula and Ruth. Much loved by her children, adored grandchildren Laura, Chris, Stephen, Rhys, Erin, Natasha, Joseph, Andrew and Aoife, her sons-in-law, her brother Barney in Manchester and her extended family.

She will be sadly missed by her dear friends and neighbours. Special thanks to her son-in-law, Fergus and the sisters and staff at our Lady’s Manor who cared for her for the last five years.

Private funeral.

Paddy McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy (Thadhg) McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Nigel, daughter Lorraine, sister Theresa, brothers Geordie and Joe, daughter-in-law Juanita, grandchildren; Caoimhe, Eimear, Sinéad, Shaun and Aaron and extended family.

His remains will repose at his late residence. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required at the wake and funeral in line with current regulations.

Edward O'Sullivan, Connelly Homes, Malin, and formerly Dublin and Canada

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward O'Sullivan, Connelly Homes, Malin, and formerly Dublin and Canada.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning, December 16 at 11am in the Oratory at Connelly Homes.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors.

John McElhinney, retired Garda, Church Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place at his home of John McElhinney, retired Garda, Church Park, Greencastle.

John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private please.

Delia Callaghan, Speenogue, Burt

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Delia Callaghan, Green Road, Speenogue, Burt.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and brother Brian.

Deeply regretted by her sons Dessie, Martin and Paul, her sisters Maria and Kathleen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and her great grandson.

Her remains are reposing at her son Martin's residence, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Removal on Thursday morning, December 16 at 10.15am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Please adhere to current Covid restrictions at all times.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Society of St Vincent de Paul or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Frank O'Hara, Bristol, England, formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place, after a short illness of Frank O'Hara, Bristol, England, formerly of Marian Park and Westbrook Buncrana.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Mickey Campbell, Meencorwick, Crolly

The death has occurred of Mickey Campbell, Meencorwick, Crolly.

His remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Monday and last evening.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Anna Doherty, née Mc Gowan, Strabane and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford

The death has taken place at Edgewater Nursing Home of Anna Doherty, née Mc Gowan, late of 12 Collins Walk, Strabane and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford.

Beloved wife of William (B), much loved mother of John, Paul, Roisin and Kevin, dearly loved grandmother of Ciaran, Aine, Ciara and Eoghan and sister of the late James and George.

Funeral leaving her son Paul's home, 46 Ballycolman Road, Strabane on Thursday, December 16 at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family and friends only, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Helen Salmon, 5 Oak Park Drive, Rough Park, Letterkenny / Ballinasloe, Galway

The death has occurred of Helen Salmon, 5 Oak Park Drive, Rough Park, Letterkenny / Ballinasloe, Galway.

Helen, who was a solicitor in Letterkenny, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 10 after a long illness so bravely borne.

Predeceased by her beloved father Tom and brother Paul, sadly missed by her loving son Eoin and his partner Divya, mother Peggy, brothers Gerard and his wife Eva and Dermot, sister Orla and her husband Dermot, nephews Andrew and Darragh, niece Ella, relatives, neighbours and so many wonderful friends.

Helen reposed at St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, with 11am Requiem Mass this Wednesday morning.

Removal is taking place to Grenham’s Funeral Home, St. Michael’s Square, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, reposing there from 6pm to 7pm, tomorrow, Thursday, December 16.

Funeral Prayers will take place in St. Michael's Church at 11am on Friday which can be viewed at this link https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe followed by interment in the family plot in Creagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Finley Cole, Brusna, Roscommon / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Finley Cole, Brusna, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Letterkenny, tragically, following a road traffic accident in Donegal.

Much loved by his partner and best friend Erica, his parents Paul, Maria, Vanessa and Paul his sisters, Alana, Josie and Alex, his brother Max, relatives and his many friends.

Finley will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Wednesday evening from 6pm to conclude at 8pm.

Removal on Thursday at 12 noon to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation service at 2pm.

