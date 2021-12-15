Women from Derry fined for Covid-19 breaches in Donegal

Two Derry women have been fined €350 each for a breach of Covid regulations, after their case was heard at the December sitting of Dungloe District Court.
Ava Caryle, (41) Clon Elagh, Derry and Deborah McLaughlin (30), Ros na Galliagh, Derry, were both charged under the movement of persons legislation who were not resident in the State, at Dooey, Lettermacaward, on February 14 this year.
The court heard that gardaí got a report that the two women, who had a Northern registered vehicle, were at a house in the area.
When gardai arrived, they had three children and a dog with them, the court was told.
They said they were there to care for a relative who was in their 80s but could not back this up.
They were very vague about their movements and were subsequently prosecuted.
The two women, had no previous convictions, were from Derry.
Judge Raymond Finnegan fined the two women, who were not in court, €350 each.
