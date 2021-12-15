Motorists warned to expect delays due to road works through Donegal village

Motorists are being advised that traffic delays can be expected again tomorrrow, Thursday, December 16, due to essential road works on the R252 which goes through Doochary village.
According to Donegal County Council delays should be expected between 8am-5pm.
The exact location of the road works will be at the the Doochary Bridge for 200m towards Fintown.
Motorists are advised to allow extra times for their journeys tomorrow.
The road works began earlier today.
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.
Left-Right, Neil Sweeny, Martin Parke, Robin Canning, Alice Sweeny, Martin Parke, Margaret McNamee, Carmel O'Callaghan, Father Kelly and Richard Lynn
