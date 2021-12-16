Great news as Lifford Lotto winner claims winnings

There will be champers popping under the Christmas lights in someone's home this festive season after they made contact with the National Lottery office to claim their winnings.
The winner of last Saturday’s Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €458,075 has made contact with the Dublin office. The remote claim process is underway and it is hoped the winner will be paid before Christmas.
The winner played a Quick Pick ticket on Thursday, December 9, at Gallagher’s Newsagents on Butcher Street in Lifford.
