Bus Éireann and Grow remind Donegal passengers to mind their mental health this Christmas

Customers will see a photo exhibition with stories of recovery and hope in the bus station in Letterkenny as part of partnership between Expressway and Grow Mental Health.

The exhibition which is to last two weeks is hoped to raise awareness of mental health issues.

We wish all our passengers a safe and pleasant Christmas and New Year.



The display started in early October in Busáras, Dublin and moved to Waterford, Cork, Galway and Limerick Bus Stations before moving to Letterkenny and Sligo this week and will move to other regional locations in the New Year.

This partnership initiative is to promote positive mental health and raise vital funds for Grow Mental Health, the non-profit group.

As one of Ireland’s longest standing mental health charities, empowering and supporting over 1,000 people weekly, Grow Mental Health, which was set up in 1969, has recorded a 400% year on year increase in demand for services since the pandemic began.

Delivering a national unique peer-to-peer support to local communities through a tailored 12-Step Recovery and Growth program, the group is delighted with the launch of this exhibition, documenting its members’ stories, of hope and recovery.

Proudly supported by Expressway, the initiative will be promoted right across the bus stations and through Expressway social media channels over the coming weeks, with the public asked to read the stories of recovery and hope around mental health and to donate to Grow Mental Health – these donations will help people who are struggling at this difficult time.



Grow Mental Health, regional manager in the north west, Martin Cadden, said: “Our mental health has never before been put to the test, like it has been over the last twenty months. If we are feeling low, it is important to understand that other people have also felt that way and to remember that things can and will get better. This exhibition gives us the opportunity to illustrate those important points through the stories of hope and recovery of just some of our peer support group attendees. At Grow Mental Health, we don’t want anyone to feel alone. Sometimes just talking to someone who understands can be the first step to feeling better. Each week in our support groups people experience first-hand how healing, coming together, sharing experiences, and supporting each other, can be.”

Bus Éireann Services manager, in the north west, Kieran McShea said: “We are delighted to partner up with Grow Mental Health and display their member’s stories of recovery and hope in our Letterkenny Bus Station.

“Christmas can be one of the most difficult times of the year for people struggling with their mental health and we would encourage all of our Donegal customers to take a minute and read these empowering stories of recovery and hope when in our bus station over the coming weeks.

“We hope this partnership initiative promotes positive mental health and raises vital funds for Grow Mental Health.”

For further information on grow services go to www.grow.ie.