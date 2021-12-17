Search

17 Dec 2021

Councillor says Irish language changes are indicative of Government's attitude to the Irish language

Under the amended regulations, proficiency will only be required in one language - English or Irish

Councillor says Irish language changes are indicative of Government's attitude to the Irish language

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Irish Language Committee has criticised the Government's recent move to remove fluency in Irish as a requirement for those seeking to become a member of An Garda Síochána.
Minister Helen McEntee today urged people, particularly those from new Irish and minority communities, to consider over the Christmas break about applying to become a member of An Garda Síochána.

'Nothing agreed' - Cabinet to decide on new restrictions recommended by NPHET


She said: “The greatest strength of An Garda Síochána is its bond with the communities it serves. Our own national life has been greatly enriched by so many new communities of different origin in recent decades. But significant work is still required across the public sector - not least the justice sector – to make sure our new and minority communities are better represented, as well as to improve gender equality.”
“I want everyone in our society, such as our African-Irish and Traveller communities, to see members of their own communities serving in An Garda Síochána. I know Commissioner Harris and all members of An Garda Síochána are dedicated to increasing diversity within the organisation. I have discussed this with the Commissioner and I am very pleased that a vigorous campaign will be launched by An Garda Síochána to encourage as many people as possible to apply.”
Technical amendments required to reflect changes in legislation from the Refugee Act 1996 to the International Protections Act 2015, have been introduced and the requirement for applicants to be proficient in two languages, one of which must be English or Irish, is also being changed.
Under the amended regulations, proficiency will only be required in one language – which can be English or Irish.
Glenties Councillor Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said the decision has not come as a shock to the Irish language speaking community.
He said the reason amendment reflected the Government’s view of the Irish language.
“A clear indication that the Dublin Government beleives that a language that we as a people and as a community hold very dear is no longer for them,” Mr Mac Giolla Easbuig said.

Bus Éireann and Grow remind Donegal passengers to mind their mental health this Christmas

Exhibition on display at Letterkenny Bus Station for two weeks

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media