17 Dec 2021

Christmas Greetings from Abroad - Keep in Touch

A big shout out to the Inishowen Diaspora from Inish Times

Reporter:

Kevin Callaghan

Email:

kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Hi Everyone,

Inish Times is spreading some Festive cheer online and in print.

If you are living abroad or in another part of Ireland, or know somebody living abroad or in another part of Ireland and you or they have Inishowen connections, get in touch.

We are running a wee Christmas Greeting section in Wednesday’s Christmas Inish Times (December 22) and on all our online platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

If you would like to include a greeting for your family or friends, just email: kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Include your favourite photograph of yourself or family, your name and where you are living, and the name and area in Inishowen in which the  person or people you are greeting live.

The deadline is Sunday, December 19, at 6.00pm.

The Christmas Greetings are free so get greeting! 

