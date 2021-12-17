Minister McConalogue welcomes Donegal roads funding boost
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has issued €26,962,299 in funding allocations to Donegal County Council for National Roads in 2022.
TII is responsible for securing the provision of a safe and efficient road network and provides annual funding allocations to local authorities for this purpose. TII has also recently been assigned responsibility for Greenways.
Welcoming the investment, Minister McConalogue said "Continuous investment in our road network in Donegal is crucial for county and for our safety, our competitiveness and our tourism offering. I welcome this significant funding right throughout our county."
