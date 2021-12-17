Search

17 Dec 2021

Rape charge - Donegal man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court

Central Criminal Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Donegal man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court on a charge of rape, after the case came before Sligo District Court. 

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is charged with the rape of a female at location In County Sligo on October 1, 2019. 

The court was told that Garda Mark Irwin had served the Book of Evidence on the defendant. 

Sergeant Derek Butler applied for a return for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. 

Defence Solicitor Gerry McGovern said there was no objection to the defendant’s own bail.

He was released on bail on condition that he had no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured party and visits to Northern Ireland were to be notified in advance. 

The defendant was also to surrender his passport. 

The court was told that reporting restrictions applied in this case. 

Local News

