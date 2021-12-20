Search

20 Dec 2021

National Bus Éireann award for Martina Magee

Bus Éireann's 'Go the Extra Mile' awards are announced

Allen Parker, Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer presents Martina Magee with her award

When letters start arriving from your customers thanking you for your kindness and help, you know you must be doing something right.

So it was only fair that Martina Magee was singled out for a special award when Bus Éireann honoured its employees for all their hard work in 2021.

Bus Éireann’s annual  GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking. 

The Donegal team was celebrated, with Martina Magee being recognised with the National GEM Customer First Award. 

Martina was recognised for her outstanding work at Bus Éireann’s Letterkenny Travel Office, where she provides help and assistance to passengers and drivers alike. 

She was also commended for her continued commitment to customer service throughout the pandemic, for which she regularly receives letters of compliment from members of the public.

For Bus Éireann’s Western region, Martina was also named Clerical / Executive Employee of the Year. 

In congratulating the winners, Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann Chief Executive Officer said ‘’2021 has been a landmark year for Bus Éireann and I am proud of our team of dedicated employees all across Ireland who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers. 

‘’I would especially like to recognise Martina, who have been awarded specifically for her demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values and for her ongoing commitment to a customer-first approach for our passengers in County Donegal.’

“2021 has also been a challenging year and I want to recognise the outstanding contribution of Bus Éireann employees in connecting people with who and what matters to them. The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues.’

“Bus Éireann operates in every corner of the country with city and town services, inter-city and inter-regional routes provided by Expressway, rural stage carriage services and our extensive school transport network. I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2021.’’ 

