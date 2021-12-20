Met Éireann forecasts cold weather for Christmas day with possible sleet

There will be rain, at times, on Christmas eve across Ulster. It will be somewhat colder with highs of 7 to 9 degrees.
The Met Éireann website says: "At the moment, Christmas day looks like bringing some further rain at times but dry periods too. Highest temperatures around 5 to 9 degrees, coldest over north Ulster with some sleet possible on hills. The further outlook period will probably gradually turn colder."
Fishing, rowing & sailing ⛵️ on Dublin Bay this morning with only six sleeps left before Santa arrives.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 19, 2021
A settled start to Christmas week but things will turn more unsettled from midweek on, with potentially colder weather on the cards for Christmas weekend. pic.twitter.com/PQeaeqJRjI
